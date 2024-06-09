Tennessee vs Evansville Game Three Betting Odds, Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to faceoff against the Evansville Aces at 6:00 PM EST in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional. The winner of Sunday's matchup will punch their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Vols are looking to bounce back after a 10 to 8 loss in Game Two to the Aces. Down 10 to 5 entering the top of the 9th, the Vols loaded the bases with Christian Moore at the plate after having already scored three runs in the top half. Moore would go on to pop out and end the game, but not without giving the Aces a sweat.
Tony Vitello's squad has not lost back to back games since the Alabama series back in Mid-March. In fact, the loss to Evansville in Game 2 is their first loss since the first contest at the Met in Hoover during the SEC Championship. Now, they will look to bounce back for a ticket to Omaha.
How to Watch Game 3: ESPN2
What Time the Game Starts: 6 PM EST
Betting Lines - Fanduel: -4.5 / -620 ML Draftkings -5.5 / -560 ML
