Tennessee vs Evansville Score and LIVE Updates from Knoxville Super Regional
The Vols have been dominant throughout the early stages of the NCAA Tournament, maintaining a perfect 4-0 record thus far. Tennessee aims to secure their third College World Series appearance in the last four years with a win against Evansville today. The Volunteers won the first matchup on Friday night, 11 to 6.
We here at Volunteer Country will keep you updated with our LIVE Updates Blog Here. This article will be frequently updated throughout the contest with Evansville.
First Inning: The Vols Bats Do it Again, Vols Jump out Early (3-0)
Top- Christian Moore will be the DH today for the Vols and will lead off to start Game Two, he flies out to center field for the first out, bringing up B. Burke. Burke hits a first-inning home run for the second-straight day in Knoxville to give the Vols a (1-0) lead. B. Amick grounds out after an eleven-pitch at bat. D. Dreiling absolutely smokes a one-run homer to right-center field to extend the lead (2-0). Another solo shot from Hunter Ensley extends the lead yet again in the first inning. (3-0) A strike out from Tears ends the top of the first.
Bottom - RHP, Drew Beam will get the start for the Vols in Game Two. S. Scherry grounded out to shortstop for the first out of the inning. Shallenberger strikes out swinging for the second out of the inning. Tears makes a diving grab in right field to end the first inning.
Second Inning: Vols load the bases, but only score one (4-0)
Top- D. Curley will lead off the top of the second and he walks on pitches. Bradke Lohry strikes out on three pitches. C. Stark hits a double off the wall in left field, placing runners at second and third for C. Moore. Moore walks, loading the bases for Blake Burke but not before a pitching change. J. Meyere enters the contest to face Burke. Burke hits a sac fly to center (4-0) and Amick hits another fly ball to center to end the inning.
Bottom - A lead-off walk to C. Hug brings up B. Widder to the plate. Widder strikes out, CJ McGinnis lines out to left, bringing up E. Waggoner with two outs. Beam strikes out Waggoner swinging.
Third Inning: Vols go 1,2,3 in the Third (4-0), the same for Evansville.
Top- D. Dreiling grounds out into the shift for the first out. Ensley strikes out swinging to bring up Tears to the plate. Tears grounds out to second base for a quick three-up, three-down inning for the Aces.
Bottom - Three up, three down on the bottom half for Evansville takes us to the fourth inning.
Fourth Inning:
Top- D. Curley grounds out to shortstop to start the inning, bringing up B. Lohry in the 8th spot in the lineup. Lohry laces a double of the right field wall and is in scoring position with one out. C. Stark is hit by a pitch.
Bottom -
If Tennessee wins on Saturday against Evansville, they will have made it through the regional and Super Regional without sustaining a loss and punching their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.
How To Watch: ESPN2, ESPN+ / SECN+
First Pitch: 11:00 AM EST
Lindsey Nelson Stadium
