Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Evansville Score Updates - Game No. 3 in Knoxville Super Regional

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Kavares Tears (21) scores a run during a NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024.
Tennessee's Kavares Tears (21) scores a run during a NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Evansville Aces are facing off in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional with the winner punching their ticket to Omaha for the College World Series. It would be the third time in four years that Tony Vitello and his squad would be making the trip to Omaha.

The Vols won game one of this series 11 to 6, with the Aces winning game two 10 to 8. Game three's winner takes all, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 PM EST. We will have all the live updates here on Volunteer Country.

How to Watch Game 3: ESPN2
What Time the Game Starts: 6 PM EST
Betting Lines - Fanduel: -4.5 / -620 ML Draftkings -5.5 / -560 ML

Tennessee vs Evansville Score Updates - Game 3

First Inning:
Top -

Bottom -

Title Odds According to FanDuel:

  • Tennessee +270
  • Texas A&M +360
  • Kentucky +850
  • North Carolina +850
  • Clemson +1000
  • Oregon State +1300
  • Viriginia +1400
  • FSU +1400
  • Georgia +1500
  • NC State +2000
  • Florida +3000

ODDS DISCLAIMER:Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
