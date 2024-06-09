Tennessee vs Evansville Score Updates - Game No. 3 in Knoxville Super Regional
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Evansville Aces are facing off in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional with the winner punching their ticket to Omaha for the College World Series. It would be the third time in four years that Tony Vitello and his squad would be making the trip to Omaha.
The Vols won game one of this series 11 to 6, with the Aces winning game two 10 to 8. Game three's winner takes all, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 PM EST. We will have all the live updates here on Volunteer Country.
How to Watch Game 3: ESPN2
What Time the Game Starts: 6 PM EST
Betting Lines - Fanduel: -4.5 / -620 ML Draftkings -5.5 / -560 ML
Tennessee vs Evansville Score Updates - Game 3
First Inning:
Top -
Bottom -
Title Odds According to FanDuel:
- Tennessee +270
- Texas A&M +360
- Kentucky +850
- North Carolina +850
- Clemson +1000
- Oregon State +1300
- Viriginia +1400
- FSU +1400
- Georgia +1500
- NC State +2000
- Florida +3000
ODDS DISCLAIMER:Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.