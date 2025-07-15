Tennessee Baseball Floods MLB Draft—But the Future in Knoxville Is Still Bright
Tennessee Baseball’s pipeline to the pros was on full display during the 2025 MLB Draft. Not only were multiple Vols on the roster selected, but the future of the program was heavily represented, too. In total, 18 players tied to Tennessee, whether on the roster, in the high school signing class, or incoming from the transfer portal, heard their names called over the three-day event.
Among the most notable were five Tennessee signees and three transfer commits who were drafted. But not all of them are heading to the big leagues just yet.
Some are still bound for Rocky Top, keeping Tony Vitello’s powerhouse rolling.
Shortstop Steele Hall was the highest Tennessee-affiliated player off the board. The Alabama native and Tennessee signee went No. 9 overall to the Cincinnati Reds. Hall reclassified from the 2026 class and signed with the Vols in November. Widely regarded as one of the top prep players in the country, Hall’s athleticism, speed, and defense made him a likely high pick. Perfect Game had him ranked No. 17 nationally, while MLB Pipeline listed him at No. 12.
Right behind Hall, shortstop Billy Carlson was taken No. 10 overall by the White Sox. Another top-10 pick unlikely to make it to campus, Carlson flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to Tennessee last fall. Rated by Perfect Game as the best defensive player in the class, he was the No. 3 overall prospect on their board.
Left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft rounded out the first-round trio of Vol signees. Drafted 25th overall by the Padres, Schoolcraft had long been considered a draft risk due to his elite two-way potential. Despite reclassifying and visiting Knoxville last fall, his high ceiling made him tough for MLB teams to pass up. Perfect Game rated him as the No. 9 overall player and top left-handed pitcher in the country.
Junior college right-hander Matt Barr was taken in the fifth round by the Minnesota Twins. The SUNY Niagara ace went 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA and a staggering 0.75 WHIP, striking out 94 in just 57 innings. Draft rankings placed him in the top 150 prospects nationally, and his performance made him a legitimate candidate to sign professionally.
MIT transfer and right-handed pitcher Mason Estrada went in the seventh round to the Dodgers. After committing to Tennessee in May, Estrada posted a 6-0 record and a 2.21 ERA in 2025. With a 0.154 opposing batting average, he showed he can dominate, even coming from a DIII program.
In the 14th round, San Diego picked up right-handed reliever Clay Edmondson from UNC Asheville. Edmondson, a sidearmer, was likely headed to Knoxville before deciding to sign with the Padres. A 2.01 ERA over 62.2 innings made him an attractive bullpen option.
DJ Newman, a two-way standout from Bowling Green, was selected in the 15th round by the Astros. Newman hit .419 this past spring and was a prior Freshman All-American. He’s battled injuries the past two seasons but remains a high-upside athlete.
In the 18th round, the Reds drafted Ethan Moore, a switch-hitting infielder from Illinois. But Moore confirmed he’s heading to Tennessee despite his selection. Ranked in the top 100 nationally, Moore is expected to contribute right away.
The final Vols-related pick came in the 19th round when the Mariners selected Cameron Appenzeller, a 6-foot-6 southpaw with a fastball in the mid-90s. He had long been considered a wild card to sign, but announced on Monday that he’ll be suiting up for the Vols.
While not every draftee will make it to campus, the sheer number of Tennessee connections in this year’s draft shows the program’s growing dominance. From elite signees turning down millions, to portal additions getting late-round looks, the Vols are building something serious in Knoxville—whether on the diamond or in the dugout.
