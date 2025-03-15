Tony Vitello Shares Encouraging Liam Doyle, Liam Peterson Statement
Tennessee seen a lot of success out of Liam Doyle who once again had a solid outing. Although this wasn't his best outing of the season, he still showed what a Friday night pitcher looks like alongside Liam Peterson who had a solid outing with the Florida Gators.
Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello spoke to the media following Friday's game.
“It was good. I think both Liams (Doyle and Peterson), both being named Liam, certainly show you what it is like to see an SEC Friday starter. They gave you a glimpse into the future here of the big leagues for both of those guys, but I think also, and I do not mean to speak for Peterson but those two guys were amped up, and the hitters were amped up to see them. It was almost kind of like a knockout fighter getting in the ring and swinging like crazy, and maybe you gas out a little quicker than you normally would. I felt like that was the case, at the very least, for Doyle.
Neither pitcher lasted long in the game as this is something they will develop over time throughout the season. Vitello commented on this situation alongside the at-bats that looked to not be competitive.
“There were moments in there where it looked like the at-bats were not very competitive, and maybe they’d say the same thing, but that’s what great stuff like that will do. It’s almost kind of like a mirage. Everyone was fighting their butt off out there, and because of that, both guys did not last as long as they will once we get a little deeper into the season.”
The Gators and the Volunteers are set to take the field at 3:30 PM EST on Saturday.
