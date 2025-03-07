Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee’s Rickey Gibson (1) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Tennessee’s Rickey Gibson (1) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson was at spring practice after his transfer portal announcement.

Spring practice has started up for the Tennessee Volunteers and that will provide some storylines to follow leading up to the spring scrimmage, but there is already some potential positive news for the Volunteers. Defensive back Rickey Gibson was at spring practice this week despite announcing his intentions to enter the portal this spring.

Gibson was a major contributor on defense for the Volunteers in 2024. He missed the season opener against Chattanooga, but after that, he was a familiar face in the lineup for Tennessee. Gibson totaled 32 tackles, five pass breakups and two tackles for loss. It's why many were puzzled when Gibson announced his plans to enter the portal.

The potential loss of Gibson also came at a bad time considering Jermod McCoy, who played opposite of Gibson, is working back from an ACL tear that occurred earlier in the offseason. The thought of the Volunteers starting the season without both of their starting cornerbacks from a season ago is not a comfortable feeling.

Gibson being at practice does not officially mean he will be staying with the Volunteers as the transfer portal window doesn't open until later this spring, but it is a good sign. At the very least, it means Gibson still has some interest in staying with the program, and could very well be starting for Tennessee during the 2025 season.

Jonathan Williams
