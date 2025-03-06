Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels

Volunteer Country

A former Tennessee Volunteer is considered a dark horse to win MLB Rookie of the Year with the Angels.

Jonathan Williams

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Christian Moore celebrates with fans after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels as the eight player taken during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A former Tennessee Volunteer is considered a dark horse to win MLB Rookie of the Year with the Angels.

The 2025 MLB season is quickly approaching as teams are getting ready for the upcoming year at Spring Training. The Tennessee Volunteers have quite a few players sprinkled across the field, especially after last year's draft class following the team's national title. One player in specific though has a chance to make a loud introduction in the league this year

Infielder Christian Moore has already been impressive with the Los Angeles Angels in a very short period of time. So much so, that Moore is being put into the conversation as someone who could win AL Rookie of the Year this season.

According to Fan Duel, Moore has +1600 odds to win the award this season. Those odds are tied for the seventh highest odds.

Moore is currently batting .300 in spring training right now in 20 at-bats with 2 RBI. The former Volunteers is ranked as the 68th-best prospect in the MLB, according to MLB.com.

“I've been very impressed with his ability to apply when you give him information,” Ron Washington said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “He's a super athlete. And I'm not just talking about baseball. If he was a basketball player, it'd be the same. If he was a football player, it’d be the same. He's just a super athlete, and he knows how to absorb information and he's been applying it. I've been very impressed.”

MLB Network's Harold Reynolds believes Moore has the potential to turn into a star in 2025, similar to the trajectory of shortstop Zach Neto.

"I think he's breaking with the team this year. He's got a chance right now to go big time," Reynolds said. "This kid can hit, he's athletic, he is doing it. Special talent. "

