WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
The Tennessee Volunteers are back at it on the football field as they are in the midst of spring practice. Head Coach Josh Heupel was mic'd up this week.
The Tennessee Volunteers have already received a bit of good news this spring practice portion of the offseason, as starting corner Rickey Gibson has returned to the roster and returned to practice after announcing that he would be entering the transfer portal.
They are in the midst of spring ball as they prepare for the 2025 Tennessee Volunteers schedule that features your typically tough SEC slate.
Head coach Josh Heupel was mic'd up for practice this week.
WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Practice
The Vols' projected win total is currently 9.5 games this season, according to FanDuel. They have arguably one of the nation's most talented returning signal-callers entering the 2025 slate.
As they enter year five under head coach Josh Heupel, the Vols are coming off their first College Football Playoff appearance. Though it didn't go so well in Columbus, Ohio vs the eventual national championship Buckeyes, it was still program history for the Vols. They look to make another playoff in 2025 with plenty of questions on the roster.
