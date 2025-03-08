Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
Tennessee achieved just the fourth combined no-hitter in school history in a 12-0 win over St. Bonaventure.
Tennessee baseball extended its undefeated streak with a dominant 12-0 victory over St. Bonaventure, securing the team’s fourth combined no-hitter in school history and first since 2002. A stellar performance from the pitching staff and an explosive offensive showing made for a one-sided affair, as the Vols continued to roll through their early-season schedule.
The pitching was flawless throughout the game, with Liam Doyle leading the way. Doyle struck out three batters during a quick 1-2-3 fifth inning, and the bullpen followed suit, maintaining control and finishing the no-hitter.
Offensively, the Vols came out strong in the second inning, jumping out to a 5-0 lead. Cannon Peebles crushed a three-run homer over the right-center field wall, marking his third of the season, while Dalton Bargo added a two-run shot to put Tennessee in control early.
Tennessee continued to add runs, with a single tally in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth. The sixth inning was the turning point, as the Vols exploded for five runs, starting with a three-run homer from Gavin Kilen that brought in both Curley and Bargo. Fischer followed with a two-run blast to right field, extending the lead to 12-0.
The Vols’ offense showed depth and discipline, combining power with patience at the plate. Andrew Fischer, Hunter Ensley, and Reese Chapman all reached base multiple times, and the team’s aggressiveness on the basepaths added extra pressure on the Bonnies’ defense. With the offense firing on all cylinders, Tennessee cruised to a dominant win.
This impressive performance not only maintains Tennessee’s perfect record but also further solidifies their status as a well-rounded and dangerous team early in the season. With both the pitching and offense in sync, the Vols look poised to continue their strong run throughout the year.
