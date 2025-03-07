Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
Josh Heupel shares an honest George MacIntyre day 1 evaluation.
Spring practice kicked off on Friday as the Tennessee Volunteers took the field for the first time since their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the playoffs. A big part of spring practice is getting the opportunity to see the true freshman in a camp.
One of the most intriguing incoming players is George MacIntyre. MacIntyre is a former four-star prospect out of Brentwood Academy at the QB position. He joined the Vols as their lone QB signee in the 2025 class. Head Coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media about MacIntyre's first spring practice.
"Today, he did a really good job understanding the structure of defense. Where are you taking your eyes? That's pre-snap and post-snap... It's Day 1. I like what he did today, but there's going to be a lot of growth in spring ball," said Heupel.
MacIntyre is expected to compete against Jake Merklinger for the QB2 position to back up returning starter Nico Iamaleava.
