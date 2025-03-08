Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
Tennessee Volunteers signee Amari Evans was ejected, causing fans to share honest reactions on Instagram
In this story:
On Friday night, OTE held its first game of the best of five finals series. In this series, we find Tennessee Volunteers signee Amari Evans with his City Reapers. Unfortunately, Evans was ejected after an altercation with South Carolina signee Eli Ellis. Many fans believe the altercation was one sided as Evans stood and stared down Ellis while Ellis was mouthing off to the 2x DPOY.
Fans and media outlets took to Instagram to share their opinions on this altercation.
Overtime said, "Amari lowkey stood on business tho"
A fan added, "Bro was not worried about him"
"mari got ejected for existing," OvertimeEdits said
Another fan said, "No reaction shows great discipline! Dude understands he’s going to college and the staff that recruited him is watching"
You can watch the full altercation below.
