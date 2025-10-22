Why Danny White Said He Needs a "Shepherd" With Frank Anderson
The Tennessee Vols are now in an active search after head baseball coach Tony Vitello accepted a job to become the new Giants manager. He is the first one to do this, however the Vols are now in need of a new head coach. This is what led Danny White to making Frank Anderson the interim coach.
When doing so he made it clear he is needing Frank Anderson to be a "shepherd." What does that mean? Here is what Danny White stated when speaking to the media on Wednesday.
Danny White's Opening Statement and "Shepherd" Comments
"Congratulations to Tony. This is something that has never been accomplished before. I think it's a testament to. Obviously Tony, but anybody who has every played for him, coached for him, our fans who have supported the program. We've had an unprecedented run of success over the last four-to-five years and what he's built is absolutely phenomenal. I was looking at the numbers. When Tony first got here our budget was $3,500,000, it's now $14,000,000 today. We have the top budget in college baseball, we're building a $109,000,000 stadium, we're as aggressive as anybody in the country when it comes to NIL rev share. I think we have a top-three, maybe the best baseball job in America. My focus is to make sure we are managing this transition in a judicious way. The players are No. 1 priority right now. I will be visiting with them later today, as I always do embarking on a search. I will be letting them know that I have asked Frank Anderson to serve as our interim head coach. The terminology I used with Frank is 'I need a shepherd right now. I need a day-to-day leader.' His response was 'not that long ago I was one of the fiery baseball coaches in the country and you're asking me to be a shepherd.' I said 'coach that's exactly what I am asking you to do.' I'm asking Josh Elander to be a candidate, and we are going to conduct a national search, and expect a ton of interest, because of what Tony and his staff and our fanbase has built here. It's a very attractive position. Obviously, a very unique time of the year. I'm going to work as fast as I can, and get through this process, and eliminate the uncertainty that our players are feeling right now, as quicky as possible, but we have a lot of talent here and expect to be a competitive baseball team this spring So, I think that's what I wanted to address today, Jason did I leave anything out in terms of analytics? Meeting with the team later, as I always do. Ask them to vote on a leadership group. I will meet with that group more in-depth tomorrow. I want them to have a voice in this process, and we will get started on our search as quickly as we possiblly can. So, with that I will open up to any questions. I know there's a lot out there, it's been a unique process in terms of how public it's been. There's been a whole lot of rumor mill going on, so I want y'all to ask me anything you want. I think you'll enjoy maybe some facts. Go ahead."