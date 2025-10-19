Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer Comments on Tennessee Throwing 99-Yard Pick-Six
The Tennessee Volunteers played the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, and they were defeated by a score of 27-20. The Vols had some good moments, and also some moments that they probably just simply want to forget. One of the moments that they want to forget was the final play of the half, but unfortunately it wasn't as simple as a handoff or a pass, as the Vols gave up a 99-yard touchdown. Not only was this a 99-yard touchdown, but it was a pick-six thrown by Joey Aguilar on the goal line for the clock to run out.
The Crimson Tide's HC made comments on this during the Kalen DeBoer show. Here is what he had to say.
DeBoer on Alabama's Big Play to End the Half
"The guys just truly believe that defensively make the other team snap it again, and there's just so many things. You haw the penalties at the end of the game, moving the back off the one yard line, but make them snap it again and when you do that, you know, we made them work for the yard. Across the league and across the country you see so many times that people get to the one and so many tims something happens, you fumble, and I show the guys that. And I think there's a buy-in to make them snap it again, and the more snaps we get the more opportunities we get to go make that play, and ZB just heady football. The whole defense just getting guys down and doing their job, but ZB (Zabien Brown), I really feel like he knew that the throw had to happen, so the play action wasn’t probably that big of a threat. And for him to snatch it and go make the play, it’s one thing to see it, it’s another thing to do it and he has had some big plays for us obviously in his short career here in year two, but that was a big one."
DeBoer on The Vols Not Having Timeouts Being Key
“I think the key is that they didn’t have any timeouts,” said DeBoer. “And so understanding that they do have a chance to run more than one play. Yes, they are on the one-yard line, we've done a. nice job of really making them earn every yard. we gotta get in a front that’s going to put some pressure and make it hard for them to run it in there and not give them an easy touchdown."