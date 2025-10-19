Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Rival Florida Gators Fire Head Coach Billy Napier

Billy Napier is fired following the Gators win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Florida head coach Billy Napier heads out to Gator Walk before an NCAA football game against Mississippi Stateat Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 18, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Florida head coach Billy Napier heads out to Gator Walk before an NCAA football game against Mississippi Stateat Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 18, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of the nation were awaiting some news on one of the Vols' biggest rivals making a coaching decision, which is exactly what happened as the Florida Gators have made an announcement that they are firing Billy Napier. Shocking enough, despite reports about Napier being fired as early as this weekend, the Gators defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Gators walked away with a victory over the Bulldogs by a score of 23-21.

What makes this make the most sense is the fact that the Gators have a bye week that they just entered, giving them some time to get things figured out. This seemed to be all but confirmed in the lead up to the contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but they didn't have the outcome that many expected. The Bulldogs were expected to win, but the Gators walked out with a narrow victory by a score of 23-21. This was their third win of the season.

Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Football Game Coming Up

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) yells while carrying a deflated gator after defeating Florida during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators are dominant against the Vols in the state of Florida when they play in the Swamp, but the Vols have the hope of winning in the Swamp and getting that pressure off their back once and for all. The Vols will likely be the favorites entering that week, but nothing is certain when their is a tricky situation like this with Napier being fired. Luckily for the Vols they have some weeks to see footage of this new Gators identity following the firing, as the Vols won't play the Gators until late this season.

The Vols will be one of the many teams that the Gators have to play following this move, but the Gators will have to now turn their bye week focus onto their next opponent, which is the Georgia Bulldogs. The Georgia Bulldogs will be heavy favorites in this one, but this game is one of the ones that is always interesting to watch.

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

