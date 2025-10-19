Tennessee Football Rival Florida Gators Fire Head Coach Billy Napier
The Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of the nation were awaiting some news on one of the Vols' biggest rivals making a coaching decision, which is exactly what happened as the Florida Gators have made an announcement that they are firing Billy Napier. Shocking enough, despite reports about Napier being fired as early as this weekend, the Gators defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Gators walked away with a victory over the Bulldogs by a score of 23-21.
What makes this make the most sense is the fact that the Gators have a bye week that they just entered, giving them some time to get things figured out. This seemed to be all but confirmed in the lead up to the contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but they didn't have the outcome that many expected. The Bulldogs were expected to win, but the Gators walked out with a narrow victory by a score of 23-21. This was their third win of the season.
Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Football Game Coming Up
The Florida Gators are dominant against the Vols in the state of Florida when they play in the Swamp, but the Vols have the hope of winning in the Swamp and getting that pressure off their back once and for all. The Vols will likely be the favorites entering that week, but nothing is certain when their is a tricky situation like this with Napier being fired. Luckily for the Vols they have some weeks to see footage of this new Gators identity following the firing, as the Vols won't play the Gators until late this season.
The Vols will be one of the many teams that the Gators have to play following this move, but the Gators will have to now turn their bye week focus onto their next opponent, which is the Georgia Bulldogs. The Georgia Bulldogs will be heavy favorites in this one, but this game is one of the ones that is always interesting to watch.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731