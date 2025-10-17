Alabama Star RB Jam Miller Receives New Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Game
The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to do something special. This go around against one of their biggest rivals in the nation, the Vols are the underdogs with a fighting chance, but have already been counted out by many.
The Vols will be taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Bryant Denny Stadium. This is a stadium that the Vols have yet to win inside since the year 2003. The Vols have many things left to achieve, including this win if they want to catapult themselves in the college football rankings, and as well as the college football playoff hopes as that is the overall goal for this team midway through the season.
A bad thing about the Tennessee Volunteers playing this Saturday against Alabama Crimson Tide is the fact that they aren't very healthy and have many key injuries at this point. Multiple players remain injured, such as Jermod McCoy, Rickey Gibson, and Radarious Jackson. This is going to be tough for the Tennessee Volunteers if they are going to win this football game, simply based on the fact that they aren't very healthy. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide has some injuries that they are facing themselves.
Jam Miller's New Status
The Alabama Crimson Tide has been monitoring the health status of Jam Miller, their best running back, who suffered a concussion in last week's game against the Missouri Tigers. The talented running back opened up as questionable on Wednesday's injury report, but has since received a new status ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's game against the Tennessee Volunteers. The talented running back, who journalists have labeled a huge impact player both running the football and even in pass pro, is listed as Probable for this football game now that he has progressed the way that teams had hoped. This was very shocking to see, as the Tennessee Volunteers fans and even the majority of the Alabama Crimson Tide fans seemed to believe that Miller would be a no-go.
If Miller plays he will give Alabama their best chance to win this football game, while his absence could lead to some big plays by this Tennessee defense. Miller is a long-term role/starter in this offense, and was a big deal for them all last season. He is now anticipated to play in this one, and could be looking to pick up on what has looked to be a solid season in the backfield with Ty Simpson.