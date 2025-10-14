Alabama WR Germie Bernard Provides Bulletin Board Material for Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their biggest game of the college season, as they are set to take on one of their biggest rivals inside the SEC, as they are playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols have won two of the last three against the Crimson Tide, and there is a lot to like about this Tennessee team, who continues to push for a college football playoff spot for their second year in a row.
The Tennessee Vols have been one of the main teams in the nation to watch offensively, but thanks to a lot of injuries, and many other things playing a factor the Vols defense hasn't been great. In fact, it has been one of the worst statistical defenses when it comes to the SEC, which wasn't on anyone's bingo card.
The Vols have the chance to fix their wrongs in this one, but some of the Alabama Crimson Tide players seem to be a bit optimistic. One of the players with optimism in this lead-up is Germie Bernard. Bernard is a multi-year starter for the Crimson Tide, as he is in his senior season with the team. This is one of his better starts to the season, as he has nearly 30 catches, but has 412 receiving yards and five touchdowns on the season already. He also has a rushing touchdown this season.
Germie Bernard Provides His Thoughts on Tennessee's Defense
Ahead of the Tennessee game, the Alabama Crimson Tide star provided his honest thoughts on the Tennessee defense and went as calling this opportunity a "Field of Dreams".
"They like to play man-to-man, and they want to bring the house, so I mean it's a great opportunity for our offense. They give up a lot of yards, but that's because they trust and believe in their guys to get the job done. For us to have the opportunity to go against man-to-man, it's a field of dreams. That''s what those receivers want, them man-to-man matchups. It's going to be up to us to go out there and make plays."
Bernard is leading the Crimson Tide and is the top target for Ty Simpson even though many believe that Ryan Williams may be the best wide receiver on the team. They also have a dangerous weapon in Isaiah Horton. Those three put up a total of 12 touchdowns in the first half of the season fo the Crimson Tide.