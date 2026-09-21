Ethan Davis Announces Great Tennessee Football News

Ethan Davis recently suffered a season-ending injury that would completely change the Tennessee offense as a whole. While there remained doubt that he might leave Tennessee after the season, Davis shut down that idea with some big news.

He announced that he will be returning to Tennessee next season. This is big news for the Tennessee offense, which will be returning one of their stars next season.

This comes right after his reaction to the injury.

Ethan Davis's Reaction

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Davis (0) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Savion Riley (13) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Vol Nation, Thank you for the amount of unconditional love you all have shown me over the past week; It has made processing this so much easier reading the messages from you all! It just shows and reminds me why I have and will always choose Knoxville as home! Thanks to Dr. Walt Lowe and his team for taking care of me and showing me immense care and gratitude! The marathon continues! Be back soon Knox," Davis said.

He wasn't the only one to give a reaction, as Josh Heupel shared his reaction to the news as well.

Josh Heupel's Original Reaction

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, this game requires the next guy up. You’ve heard me talk about that. Our team’s heard that too. You've got to be prepared for when your opportunity arises. And the next guy and multiple guys have to step up in that role. I hate it for Ethan- the work that he put into it, the growth of the person and the player, that the season is cut short. But the next guy’s got to be prepared and take advantage of their opportunity. You’ve seen a lot of those guys play already this year. They just got to continue to grow and step into that role," Heupel said.

Tennessee will have DaSaahn Brame, Trent Thomas, Luca Wolf, and others as their primary tight ends this season. We will see how the depth looks next season, but having Davis back will be massive for Tennessee to say the least.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.