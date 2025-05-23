Anonymous SEC Coaches Comment on Tennessee Quarterback Situation Ahead of 2025 Season
An anonymous SEC coach has predicted that the Georgia Bulldogs will decline in the 2025 college football season.
College football boasts thousands of analysts and fans who possess extensive knowledge about various college football teams. But few people are as tuned in to the inter-workings of a college football team as a coach.
Recently, Athlon Sports spoke to a handful of coaches from the SEC, who anonymously offered their opinions on their opponents and their thoughts on the 2025 college football season. One coach in particular believes that the Tennessee Volunteers' quarterback situation is not as dire as many may think.
“The offense won’t fall off a cliff; that system is effective at adjusting for personnel, even the quarterback.”
Another coach stated that despite the fact Tennessee may take a step back on defense this season, the quarterback play will not be awful.
"They’re going to take a step back and won’t be a playoff team this season, but the quarterback play won’t be awful.”
A third coach believes that quarterback is not as big a concern for the team and that the defense will be the Vols' biggest issue this season.
“The bigger question, even after Nico, is replacing the defensive starters who carried them in big games. The secondary is legit and probably their strength right now.”
The Vols will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta as they face the Syracuse Orange at noon on Saturday, August 30th. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Tennessee controls 3-0. It will be the teams' first matchup since 2001.
