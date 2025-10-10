2026 Tight End Schedules Official Visit to Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers have the opportunity to build a relationship with one of the better 2027 tight ends and now a tight end who reclassified to the 2026 recruiting class. That prospect being Luke Brewer, who is one of the more intriguing players from the state of Iowa, a state that the Vols don't target very heavily.
Brewer has been offered by many different teams, including the Auburn Tigers, the Florida Gators, and of course, the Tennessee Volunteers.
Brewer reclassified just a few weeks ago, which he announced on social media. Here is what he had to say.
"The Final Ride. This decision was far from easy, but with that being said, I have officially decided to re-class to the c/o 2026. This decision has been in the works for a while now, and after many talks with family, friends, and coaches, added with some prayers, I have decided it’s time to turn this page just a little sooner than expected," said Brewer in his social media post.
Tennessee Plays Arkansas Saturday
The newly added 2026 recruiting target is visiting the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend and will be visiting them officially. This is a huge visit for the Tennessee Volunteers, as they have yet to land a tight end commit following Carson Sneed flipping away from the Tennessee program and joining the North Carolina program, where his brother plays.
This could be one of the bigger 2026 visits that the Vols will have late in the cycle. That being due to the fact that they have failed to find many uncommitted targets, and the only players they seem to be looking at has been committed for quite some time. The Tennessee Volunteers need a tight end and they need a running back, as they have yet to land a commitment at either position.
Outside of the two positions that they need the most, the Vols have had a solid class, especially at specific positions. This includes the wide receiver position, as they have two five-stars and two four-stars in the room, with Tristen Keys being the highlight of this class, and the No. 1 wide receiver in the country. The Vols will also brought in the best quarterback in the country to the same class.
Although tight end is a need let's remember that the Tennessee Volunteers landed two tight ends a year ago. That meaning whoever they do bring in may have the opportunity to learn from many talented players.