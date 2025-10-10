How To Watch: Tennessee Basketball Target Manny Green's Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to land yet another talented prospect after landing Ralph Scott. Scott is one of the better small forwards in the nation, and the Vols are looking to land a counterpart.
They are looking to land one of the best power forwards in the world, and they have the chance to do so. The Tennessee Vols have the chance to land one of the better power forwards on Friday when Manny Green announces his commitment.
Green is one of the better players from the state of Georgia, as he is someone who remains to be one of the better players in the nation and is someone who is recruited heavily by many schools. His decision is set to be made between Georgia Tech, Auburn, California, USF, and the Tennessee Volunteers.
He will be live when he makes his decision, which you can watch by clicking HERE. The decision is set to be made at 5:00 PM EDT, and he will be making any of these teams much better in their recruiting cycle. The Vols seem to have optimism from an outsider view, as the prospect has seemed to enjoy the Vols program thus far.
If the Vols should be in a great position to land him, as he is someone that remains a priority for all of these teams. This is simply due to the fact that he is one of the more physical presences. He is a solid three point shooter, but could use some improvement.
For a more in-depth breakdown, Adam Finkelstein from 247Sports had this to say.
"Green is 6-foot-6, long, strong, and athletic. He plays with physicality, toughness, and a high motor. His most reliable offense comes in transition, short straight-line drives, or as a finisher. He runs the floor hard, goes right into contact, and can be a lob threat. He also has some floor-spacing potential, with soft touch that extends to the arc, but a release point that can come up across his face from the left side of his head," said Finkelstein.
"In the EYBL, he was utilized primarily as a hybrid four, who rarely took more than a couple of bounces, but was still allowed to space the floor. He made 33% of his threes on over four attempts per game, but 79% from the free-throw line, while shooting a combined 40% from the floor. While he isn’t known as much of a passer just yet, there have been some flashes of being able to make quick reads and decisions when he’s stationary. Ultimately, his offensive ceiling will be determined by the consistency of his shooting, the development of his other ball skills, and improved efficiency on that end."
"Defensively, he has the physical tools and mentality to be impactful and versatile. He can not only body up with bigger guys around the paint, but already shows spurts of being able to slide laterally and match up with guards, if and when he’s disciplined, getting low into his stance. He also may be a better rebounder then what his EYBL numbers suggest (3.9 per game)."