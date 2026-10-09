Bold Predictions for Tennessee vs. Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second road game of the season, as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. This is a contest that the Vols need to win, and this is a contest that many will expect them to win in the end.

Our staff recently got together to share our thoughts on the upcoming game against the Arkansas program. Here is a bold prediction from the members of the staff.

Caleb Sisk: George MacIntyre Completes a Minimum of Three 45+ Yard Throws In Air

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) catches a snap during warm-ups at a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols are coming off a dominant rushing performance, and this is what has helped the Vols secure four of their victories along the way. With this being mixed with a new QB coming in, I expect the Razorbacks to sell hard on the rushing attack, which will ultimately land plenty of opportunity for MacIntyre to work both the short and the deep game. I believe that you will see the Vols take some deep shots in this one, and I think MacIntyre dominates, as the Razorbacks prep for a heavy dose of rushing," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee's Defense Finishes With Five or More Turnovers and a Touchdown

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) and defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrate after a successful defensive play during a college football game against Auburn on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Tennessee defense scores a touchdown on top of forcing 5 turnovers in the game," Dowden said.

Eli Elrod: George MacIntyre Throws for 250+ While Mike Matthes Has At Least Five Receptions

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) passes the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My bold prediction is that George MacIntyre throws for over 250 yards and Mike Matthews gets 5 or more receptions against Arkansas. The Razorbacks will be hard-pressed to slow down the Volunteers' impressive run game, leading them to load the box and create one-on-one matchups in the secondary. MacIntyre showed a willingness to push the ball downfield and showed great trust in receiver Mike Matthews, whom he hit for a 42-yard completion last week. I believe the combination of one-on-one matchups caused by Arkansas’s respect for Tennessee’s run game and the trust MacIntyre has already shown in Matthews led me to believe they will both find success this Saturday," Elrod said.

Major Passons: Tennessee Finishes With 5+ Sacks and Allows Only 10 Points

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates a sack on the field during a game between Tennesse and Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Arkansas offense has left a lot to be desired, especially in protecting their quarterback. The Vols' defensive line has been one of the best in the nation. The matchup is a dream for Tennessee, and I think that powers them to a big win," Passons said.

Jay Berry: George MacIntyre Will Throw for Two Touchdowns

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) passes the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"George MacIntyre will throw for two touchdowns. The run game will set the tone and provide enough support. Along with a strong performance by the offensive line," Berry said.

Josh Greer: George MacIntyre Finishes With 200+, While DeSean Bishop Finishes With 150+

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"DeSean Bishop rushes for 150+ yards and two touchdowns, while George MacIntyre throws for 200+ yards and two touchdowns in his first career start," Greer said.

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