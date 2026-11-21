The college football regular season just has two more weeks for the Tennessee Vols. The season has been one of ups and downs, but all of Tennessee’s goals are still within their grasp. If they take care of business these next two weeks, they will be in the College Football Playoff and have an excellent chance of hosting a game. Tennessee still has a chance to make the SEC Championship game, so these last two games have a lot riding on them.

Tennessee welcomes an old friend, then turned foe, in Lane Kiffin. The former Tennessee coach is returning for the second time since leaving the program over 15 years ago. Kiffin and the LSU Tigers enter with little to play for other than pride. They are no longer in the running for the CFP, which many fans would call a disappointment.

All of the pressure is on Josh Heupel’s squad as Tennessee is the team with everything to play for. Being in Neyland Stadium is a massive boost for the Vols, but they have a lot to overcome. The season-ending injuries are piling up for Tennessee, and maybe their most devastating one, Mike Matthews, is still fresh in the mind of everyone in the program.

Football is a challenging sport that not only tests a team's ability but also their mental strength. This Tennessee team has overcome a lot of adversity this season, and a win on Saturday would be another impressive mark on the resume.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report: Friday's Update

Dylan Lewis (Out)

Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

Joakim Dodson (Out)

Ethan Davis (Out)

Edrees Farooq (Out)

Jaedon Harmon (Out)

Mike Matthews (Out)

Daune Morris (Out)

Tyree Weathersby (Out)

Nic Moore (Out)

LSU Tigers Injury Report: Friday's Update

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Whit Weeks (Out)

Dashawn Spears (Out)

Phillip Wright III (Out)

Charles Ross II (Out)

Richard Anderson (Out)

Trenton Henderson (Out)

Winston Watkins Jr. (Out)

Jackson Harris (Questionable)

How to Watch

• Game Day: Saturday, November 20th, 2026

• Game Location: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

• Game Time: 3:30 PM Eastern

• TV: ABC

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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