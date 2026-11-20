Sitting at 8-2 on the year, the Tennessee Volunteers control their destiny to make the College Football Playoff. Despite winning on the road against Texas A&M, the Vols did drop to No. 9 in the rankings. Though they dropped, the Vols are still safely in the field, but all of that could be gone if they lose.

The LSU Tigers have not had the year they, nor many people, thought they would. Struggling to win any big game, they have plummeted to being unranked in the latest polls. Do not let this fool you, though; this team is still supremely talented. The Vols will have a challenging matchup this week, and this could decide the game.

The Vols Offensive Line Holds the Keys

Tennessee offensive line coach Will Friend with offensive linemen Riley Locklear (56), Brandon Kennedy (55), and Ryan Johnson (70) at practice on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Kns Vols Filmstudy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The matchup between the offensive and defensive lines plays a massive role in any game, but in this game, it is emphasized. Just like Tennessee, LSU has one of the very best offensive lines not just in the SEC but in the entire nation. They consistently get to the quarterback and wreck offensive lines.

This unit gives any line trouble, but they could take advantage of an injured Tennessee group. The Vols have been bitten by the injury bug all season long across their whole team. The offensive line is missing several players who were expected to be contributors this season. This includes Wendell Moe Jr., who was the lone preseason All-American on this roster.

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This makes the matchup in the trenches all that more important. It has become increasingly clear that the Vols are a run-first team. Now, with the injury to Mike Matthews, I wouldn't be surprised to see that only become even truer.

The Vols' offensive line has to be able to open up running lanes for DeSean Bishop and the other running backs. Then, on the times when the Vols do drop back to pass, George MacIntyre has to have enough time to find an open receiver. If Tennessee is unable to win the battle of the trenches, then it could be a long night in Knoxville.

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