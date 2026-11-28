The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, as this is a game that Tennessee needs to win if they want to make the College Football Playoffs. In fact, a win today would lock them in for a playoff berth, and possibly a bye if things play in their favor.

Ahead of the game, Vols on SI got together to share a bold prediction each, as this is a game that could bring a ton of different looks.

Caleb Sisk - Justin Baker Finds the End Zone

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Justin Baker (2) runs the ball against Furman Paladins safety Javaris Jones (12) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Justin Baker hasn't had plenty of opportunities to take some carries in the Tennessee offense, but this week it seems different. With DeSean Bishop possibly missing the game, or at the very least being limited, I believe Baker will be a primary rotational back, with Javin Gordon being the workhorse. This feels like a great opportunity for Baker to find the end zone and play a part in what I believe will be a Tennessee victory," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden - Tennessee Sacks Vanderbilt Six Times

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates a sack during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The offense finds a grove and finds the endzone 4 times, while the defense finds the Vandy QB at least 6 times, breaking the team sack record (50), which was set in 2000," Dowden said.

Charles Mays - Dejuan Lane Gets an Interception and Scores

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Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates after making a defensive stop against LSU during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Dejuan Lane picks off Curtis and takes it back for a touchdown. With Tennessee's pass rush speeding up the Vandy quarterback all night, Lane gets his sixth interception of the season and his first touchdown since Georgia Tech," Mays said.

Major Passons - Tennessee Doesn't Allow a Score Until the Fourth Quarter

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) tackled LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I expect Tennessee to dominate this game from start to finish. The defense should be able to stifle Vanderbuilts’s offense all game long. The Commodores will only score when the game is out of reach and Tennessee is playing safe," Passons said.

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