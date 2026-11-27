The Tennessee Volunteers have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and could find themselves being a popular program when it comes to the NFL Draft. However, they have a handful of draft-eligible players who I believe should return to the roster.

None should return to the roster more than these three, in my opinion.

3. Mike Matthews - Wide Receiver

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) uses crutches on the sideline during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This seems like a no-brainer, but still, this is as important as it gets. Mike Matthews was having a great season for the Vols and was clearly the No. 1 on the team, yet he went down with a massive knee injury earlier this season against the Texas A&M Aggies. This resulted in him having to miss the remainder of the season. He hasn't fully announced his plans for the upcoming season, but if he were to return, it is hard to imagine he wouldn't be the No. 1 on the roster for the Vols.

Matthews has what it takes to be the clear No. 1 in Knoxville after his return from injury, and he will be the captain that a young group will need. I feel it is in his best interest to return to college rather than go to the NFL, as his stock automatically took a hit the moment he suffered the injury.

2. TJ Metcalf - Safety

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) breaks up a pass intended for LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TJ Metcalf has been great for Tennessee; however, it's no secret that this season, Dejuan Lane has been the thing that has been talked about the most in the safety room. I believe Metcalf has the chance to have a season like that, as he would be the returning veteran if Lane were to leave for the NFL, which hasn't been confirmed, but seems more likely following his 2026 season thus far and his dominant status. He could be the leader this group needs to stay at the top of their game, and he would also have a chance to raise his draft stock, while likely being a player who receives an uptick in NIL money, which would be deserved.

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1. Jeremiah Telander - Linebacker

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) tackles South Carolina running back Matt Fuller (28) during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to bringing a player back, I would love to see the Vols retain Jeremiah Telander. After being called "Mr. Tennessee" in the offseason, Telander has been a vital piece of the puzzle for Jim Knowles and his staff. He has been used both as a linebacker and as an EDGE. I feel as if he should find his way back to Tennessee this season. I like the massive step up he has had compared to last season, and I feel he would be the captain of the team next season. He would also likely have an uptick in reps.

Telander should also come back and look to have another great season to prep more for his NFL career. I believe he would either be a late-round draft pick or an early UDFA pickup this year, but if he has another jump, he could be drafted even higher.

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