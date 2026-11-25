The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. This is a game that the Vols need to win in order to make the college football playoffs, while the Commodores would love nothing more than to play spoiler to the season of their biggest foe along the way, especially after defeating Tennessee just a season ago.

While that's enough motivation for the Vols, there is some added motivation when it comes to their two quarterbacks, George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon, when talking about how they stack up to former five-star quarterback and starting Vanderbilt gunslinger, Jared Curtis.

Faizon Brandon's Added Motivation

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs for a touchdown during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Brandon, he is going against someone he is likely very familiar with. That being the Vanderbilt gunslinger, who has been ranked extremely highly since his high school days, similar to Brandon. Despite Brandon having a ranking of No. 1 at times, Curtis also ranked as one of the top high school quarterbacks, and many different analysts ranked him higher than Brandon.

This would be a great chance to see who is truly better, although both quarterbacks are significantly different. Although Brandon has had his issues at times in the passing game, I do believe he is the more proven quarterback, and a ton of that is to do with his efficiency and, of course, his legs, which have even gotten him compared to Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

George MacIntyre's Added Motivation

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Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) keeps his arm warm during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to George MacIntyre, one could argue that there isn't a single person who is better than him when it comes to playing high school football in the past in the state of Tennessee at the quarterback position. However, Curtis is also from the state of Tennessee, as these two played from around the same area. This is a game that the Vols need to win, and if they are going to do that, they will need MacIntyre at his best and simply outworking the quarterback on the other side of him, which in this case would be Curtis.

MacIntyre played much better than Marcel Reed when the stakes were similar, so this could be the extra motivation that he needs. I like Tennessee's chances with MacIntyre in this comparison, as he has had some big moments, despite also struggling at times.

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