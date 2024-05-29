Freshman Faces: Braylon Staley Fits The Mold of a Josh Heupel WR
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley was a part of their 2024 signing class and fits the mold of head coach Josh Heupel.
Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope knew he wanted Parkview High School wide receiver Mike Matthews early in the 2024 cycle. Matthews was a national star on the recruiting scene, with national powers chasing after him after his freshman season. However, the Vols signed two pass catchers in the 2024 class, and they're equally as excited about Strom Thurmond High School Braylon Staley.
Staley came onto the national scene during his senior season; he amassed 69 receptions for 1,166 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final year. The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks made separate pushes for him at different parts of his recruitment, but the Tennessee Volunteers were consistent in their approach. They managed to get his signature on a letter of intent, and Staley enrolled early with the team to go through spring practices.
He measures in at 6-0 and 180 pounds on the team's website and has the natural route-running ability to thrive in this offense. Head coach Josh Heupel likes wide receivers who can break off their routes violently, and Staley proved he can do that out of the slot in high school. You don't make big waves in this offense without playing multiple positions, though.
Staley will have to put on mass to consistently play on the outside in the SEC, as the corners are more physical. However, he's got the ball skills and body control to fit that projection. Staley made several mind-boggling catches during his senior season where he contorted his body to adjust to the sideline. He's a South Carolina 4A state champion in the 200-meter dash and in the triple jump, two impressive achievements that show up on film.
Staley operates as a Z-receiver, meaning he's playing outside the boundary on the strong side of the formation. The defense naturally has more bodies on this side of the field, making separation a rarity. Z-receivers must be able to provide a reliable target for their quarterback, knowing that more bodies are in the area. Staley does it with elite ball-tracking skills and his leaping ability. He's an ideal red zone target and makes plays over the top of defenses just as easily as he does running by them.
Tennessee only signed two wideouts in the 2024 class, but there are reasons to be excited about both, especially with Heupel calling the offense. He likes both and has said as much in his spring press conferences.
