Cameron Seldon Fully Cleared For Contact
Tennessee Volunteers running back Cameron Seldon has been fully cleared for contact by doctors, according to head coach Josh Heupel.
Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon is one of the most exciting coaches who head coach Josh Heupel has signed through his first three recruiting cycles. The Virginia native was the No. 141 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings, choosing the Vols over Maryland and Penn State.
Seldon was a productive high school prospect who broke his school's record in the 100-meter dash at 10.74 seconds. He flashed a lot of versatility with the football in his hands, making plays from the backfield, out in space, and from the wildcat. The Volunteers were quite excited to get Seldon on campus, and as a true freshman, he tallied 25 carries for 106 yards in four appearances, earning a redshirt.
While it's not quite his time to enter the spotlight as Tennessee's feature back, the Vols plan to lean on him this season. Those plans hit a snag when Seldon underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason, which required him to miss extended time. However, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel updated his availability on Monday, just days ahead of the season opener. Heupel told reporters Seldon is a "full-go," but he didn't commit to him playing the opener.
