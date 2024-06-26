CFB Expert Says Nico Iamaleava Could Be Dominant For Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering year four under head coach Josh Heupel. It's been an offensive led turn around in Knoxville, however, 2023 felt a bit of a down year on that side of the football. During 2022, an (11-2) season for the Vols, Tennessee finished first in point with 46.1 per game, they averaged 525.0 yards per game, and averaged 7.2 yards per play while being the sport's most explosive offense according to advanced analytics.
The 2023 season didn't exactly go that way. They finished 37th in points per game with just 31.8, they averaged 448.1 yards on just 6.5 yards per play and the offenser sputtered during the majority of games. So, what's was the reasoning for decline? Well, you could start with a loss of weaponry on the outside in an offense that's predicated on a deep choice passing attack, but the most obvious answer is the decline in quarterback play from Hendon Hooker in 2022 to Joe Milton in 2023. Now, in 2024, the Vols turn to perhaps they biggest recruit in the recent history, QB Nico Iamaleava.
Nico enters his first year starting for the Vols with plenty of anticipation, and there are plenty of analyst that believe his talents could volt the Vols back to offensive supremacy. ESPN SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has high hopes for Iamaleava.
"It is a significant upgrade over last year," Finebaum said. "Nico has a chance to be dominant. I think he's already shown that in the bowl game and a little bit during the season. I'm very upbeat on Tennessee with Nico and I really believe it is going to be a really big year."
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.