Tennessee Football Will Host Multiple Transfer Targets in Biggest Visit Day So Far

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to make a big splash in the transfer portal, as they have already landed the commitment of one of their top targets in the portal, but they are far from done. They have no choice but to land some talented guys, as they lost plenty of depth and plenty of talented prospects to the portal.

There are multiple visitors set for Monday, as the Vols look to turn the temp. up and land some of the top names on their board. Take a look at the guys who will be visiting the Tennessee program.

Chaz Coleman - Ranked 4th (Penn State EDGE)

Chaz Coleman with the Penn State Nittany Lions | Chaz Coleman

Coleman is one of the top-ranked transfers and is the premier target for the Vols in this cycle. They are hopeful that they can add the uber-talented EDGE rusher to a much-needed room, as his former position coach just signed with the Vols. Tennessee is a team to beat, and this could be the biggest win or loss that they have as a whole.

Here is an evaluation of Coleman from Allen Trieu (247Sports) .

"Multi-faceted athlete who has played quarterback, tight end, linebacker and defensive end. Athleticism shows up in basketball also where he is a high-flying and impactful dunker. Projects most likely as a defensive prospect. Closes fast at that position, has agility and ability to bend the corner as a pass rusher. Comfortable in space, can drop into coverage and also play as a more traditional linebacker. Still has a lot of room for growth and physical development. Fits very well as the type of hybrid defender who never has to come off the field and can line up in several spots depending on scheme and package. Came into his own late in his high school career and may need a moment to adjust to the college level and develop technically, but has an extremely high ceiling."

Xavier Gilliam - Ranked 32nd (Penn State DL)

Penn State defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (54) during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State is one of the teams that the Vols are looking to bring multiple players from. Gilliam is one of their premier guys on the list that they have hopes of being able to get in the boat. He was dominant with his limited snaps this season, as he finished the season with 16 tackles and a forced fumble. He will be someone who will get a ton more snaps at Tennessee if he commits.

While there was no bio from this season, here is what Gilliam did in his first season of playing in 2024.

"Redshirt season...Appeared in five games...Named the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week twice (Bowling Green - 9/7; UCLA - 10/5)," according to psusports.com.

Khmori House - Ranked 94th (North Carolina LB)

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

House is one of the better transfer linebackers, and is the top target for the Vols at the position, as they look to make just one addition at the position. House would be the perfect guy to add to fill the role that Arion Carter had, as he entered the draft a bit sooner than expected. House finished the season with a total of 78 tackles while finishing with one sack, forced fumble, pass deflection, and interception.

House will be one of the premier targets for the Vols moving forward, as they look to add to an already solid linebacker core.

Jaquez White - Ranked 154th (Troy CB)

Troy Trojans cornerback Jaquez White (8) celebrates after a defensive stop Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White was one of the better cornerbacks in the nation, as he finished the season with three interceptions along with 11 pass deflections. He is someone who has quickly been noted as a Vols target, and would likely come in to start immediately. He would be a dominant guy, as his 6'1, 190-pound frame would be unique to what Tennessee has been offering.

While the website providing his bio didn't provide his stats or accomplishments for 2025, here is a list of what he did in the year prior.

"Played in 10 games at cornerback … Recorded 32 solo tackles with seven assisted tackles, including a season-high 10 total tackles against Emporia State … Blocked two field goals against Missouri Southern … Returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in the season finale against Northeastern State … Member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll," TroyTrojans.com stated.

Zylan Perry - Ranked 530th (Lousiana RB)

Cajuns runningback Zylan Perry 3 as Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Southern Miss at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perry is one of the veteran guys the Vols would add to help with their depth. This would likely be something that solidified Bishop as the starter, but Perry would likely be the No. 2 option for the Vols. Perry finished the season with nearly 700 yards and 8 TDs in the rush game. He will be entering his final season of eligibility and would be filling the Star Thomas role.

While there's not an updated bio for this recent season, here is what he did in his 2024 season, according to ragincajuns.com.

"Set career-highs in rushing yards (695) and rushing touchdowns (4) while leading the team in all-purpose yards (1,164) during the season … had six games with 100-plus all-purpose yards on the season … recorded two 100-yard rushing games during the season, highlighted by a career-best 150-yard performance in the regular-season finale at ULM (11/30) … carried a career-best 19 times and scored a pair of TDs in the win and helping lead Louisiana to its fourth 10-win season in six years … rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries with a TD in road win at Kennesaw State (9/7) … averaged 24.9 yards on kickoff returns … his 57-yard kick return late in the fourth quarter at Wake Forest (9/28) set up a go-ahead field in a 41-38 contest … gained 78 yards on 11 carries against the Demon Deacons with a career-long 30-yard carry … caught 11 passes out of the backfield with a season-high three receptions coming against Tulane (9/21)."

Anwar O'neal - Ranked 814th (Delaware OT)

Offensive Lineman Anwar O'neal simulates blocking a defender during the first day of practice for the University of Delaware football team on Tuesday July 30, 2024. | Damian Giletto/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Anwar O'neal is one of the main players in the class that the Vols are looking at for the offensive line. He may not be the flashy pick, but he is a guy who could come in and bring a veteran presence for these younger guys. He is set to visit the Vols on Monday, and is someone they could have committed to them pretty quickly if they have a solid visit with the Delaware tackle.

He will be one of the many commits they get on the offensive line during the portal if he was to pull the trigger on the Vols.

Make sure to keep an eye out on this one.

