Cole Cubic Underlines Tennessee's Addition of Chris Brazzell II
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II continues to draw praise from top national analysts nationwide.
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II is entering his first season with the program after transferring in from the University of Tulane. He earned Freshman All-American honors after posting 44 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdowns. Brazzell entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in the winter window and quickly chose the Vols.
He provides a 6-foot-5, 195-pound frame and ample ability to compete downfield. ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic has been an adamant supporter of Tennessee's addition of Brazzell, and he doubled down on his take on his podcast "The Cube Show." "There’s a guy on this team that we’ve told you about, though, because we watched the film," Cubelic explained. "And when he transferred in we tried to explain to people that is going to be the real deal. My understanding is the way that he finds space is uncanny. Maybe doesn’t even know he’s doing it sometimes — 50/50 balls, athleticism, he’s the real deal."
