No. 1 Tennessee Bests Belmont On Senior Night
WRITTEN BY BLAKE SCHOWALTER
The Tennessee Volunteers celebrated their senior night with a shut-out win over Belmont by a score of 10-0.
The Vols kicked off senior night with a hot start at the plate, scoring five runs in the first inning.
Third baseman Billy Amick opened up the offense with an RBI double to left center, followed by
An additional double hit was made by center fielder Hunter Ensley, who, this time, sent in three runs.
Shortstop Dean Curley would be the last to score in the first inning, reaching home on a
throwing error to put the Vols up 5-0 to cap off the first inning.
Tennessee would get the bats going again in the third inning, scoring two runs with help from a sacrifice fly hit by Catcher Cannon Peebles and an RBI single hit by designated hitter Colby Backus to put the Vols up 7-0. Tennessee put the final nail in the coffin with three home runs in the sixth inning, including second baseman Christian Moore’s 24th home run, tying the program record for the most home runs hit in a single season.
With this win, Tennessee improves to 43-10 on the season and 13-1 in midweek games, outscoring their opponents 155-40. The Vols will close the regular season with a three-game series with No. 24 South Carolina beginning this Thursday.
Head coach Tony Vitello spoke on the importance of finishing strong in this weekend series: "Thursday is an opportunity to get back out there after a conference game, whereas the last one was very frustrating. So, I think the easiest and best thing to do for staff and players is to hone it into Thursday. School is out as of Thursday. There's another one for you. There are a lot of reasons to come to the park with some energy, be grateful, and compete your butt off. And you're doing all those things because you want to win that game. Then, after that game is over, we'll assess what's going on with day two."
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.