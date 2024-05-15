Volunteer Country

Tennessee Learns Kickoff Time vs. NC State

The Tennessee Volunteers will have an evening kickoff against the North Carolina State Wolfpack to open their 2024 season.

The Tennessee Volunteers' second game of the 2024 season will be an evening kickoff against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The Tennessee Volunteers will once again have a game on a neutral site field this year against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two sides will meet at Bank of America Stadium on September 7 for the second game of Tennessee's season.

The two sides now also have a time for that game; on Wednesday, they announced the kickoff time for 7:30 PM EST on ABC. It'll be the national audience's first look at the Vols since they throttled the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl; it also allows another big spotlight on quarterback Nico Iamaleava, one of the most tantalizing prospects in the sport.

North Carolina State is a draw in their own right; they went 9-4 last season and had a sparkling 6-2 record in ACC play. There's a lot at stake for both sides in an early season matchup that could help either side set the tone for the next few months.

