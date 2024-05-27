College Football Analyst Names Tennessee Biggest Sleeper in SEC
A college football analyst has named the Tennessee Volunteers the biggest sleeper in the SEC.
When you look around the college football landscape, the SEC is loaded with teams that will be fighting for a spot in the expanded college football playoff this year. Georgia and Texas continue to be the favorites amongst the rest of the group but Ole Miss, Missouri and Alabama will also be in the mix. But according to one college football analyst the Tennessee Volunteers are the team that fans need to keep an eye on.
Late Kick host Josh Pate listed out his biggest sleepers for every power four conference and Tennessee was the team he chose for the SEC. The Volunteers have some tough games on the schedule but if they handle business early they could be in a good spot to land inside the top-12. Here is what Pate had to say:
"Tennessee is a big-time sleeper team in the SEC. They've got the sixth-best odds to win the conference. Nico Iamaleava is going to be a star. I love the moves they've made in the wide receiver room. Their talent is underrated. So is their defensive coaching staff. They get Florida and Alabama at home. They go to Georgia late in the year. If they play good ball early, they could be in a situation where they can afford to lose later in the year and still be right in the thick of the CFP race. I hate saying that, but that's where we are."
The Volunteers will travel to Oklahoma and then host Alabama near the middle of the year before they have to travel to Athens to face the Bulldogs. Picking up wins against both the Sooners and the Crimson Tide would be a huge resume boost for the Volunteers that would likely put them in a favorable position to be a playoff team.
Volunteer fans are hopeful that Iamaleava can have a breakout season in his first year as the starter and with some key pieces returning in a Josh Heupel offense could be a recipe for success this season.
