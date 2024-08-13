College Football Analyst Says Tennessee's Defense Might Be One of the Best in the SEC
College football analyst Greg McElroy says the Tennessee Volunteers' defense this season might be one of the best in the SEC.
If you bring up the Tennessee Volunteers right now in a conversation, one of the first things people's minds are going to shift towards is the offensive side of the football. It makes sense considering what head coach Josh Heupel has done to that side of the ball for the program and the success he has brought to the offense over the last few years. However, the defense showed some bright spots in 2023 and one college football analyst thinks they might take it a few steps further during the 2024 college football season.
Former Alabama quarterback and now college football analyst Greg McElroy said on a recent episode of "Always College Football," that he thinks Tennessee's defense could be a diference maker this season. Not just that though, he thinks they could be one of the best in the SEC this season.
".They've had a ton of guys that have been in and out of the lineup offensively, so there hasn't been a ton of continuity there, but we continue to forget that this defense has a chance to be one of the best in the league," McElroy said. "I mean, their defensive line might be the best in the SEC."
For context, Tennessee ranked third for points per game, fourth for rushing defense, fourth for total defense and eighth for passing defense in the SEC for the 2023 season. So while the Volunteers might be more known for their offensive output under Heupel, the defense certainly has shown signs of improvement as well.
Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is a big reason why people like McElroy believe Tennessee's defensive line could be the best in the SEC. Pearce Jr. has the opportunity to end up a top five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The bigger question resides in the secondary this season.
The Volunteers lost Jourdan Thomas for the season recently and he was projected to be a starter in 2024. That has now sparked a battle at STAR between true freshman Boo Carter and junior Christian Harrison. Secondary struggles have remained a question for the Volunteers over the years, but if they can find answers in that area of the defense, they very well could have one of the best all-around defenses in the SEC for the 2024 college football season, which would be huge for an offense that is projected to be back at full force with Nico Iamaleava under center this season.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.