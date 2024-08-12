Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Ranked Top 15 in Preseason AP Poll

The Tennessee Volunteers preseason AP Poll rankings have been revealed ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel walks the sideline against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 college football season is on the verge of starting up in just a few weeks and that means preseason rankings are going to start rolling in. The Tennessee Volunteers were included in the first list of top 25 teams and they were ranked 15th on the preseason coaches poll list. Now the AP poll has revealed where the Volunteers rank for them.

There is a lot of excitement around the Volunteers' program for the upcoming year. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava being named the starter has created a lot of rave and eagerness to see how he performs this season. He started against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl and looked to be the player he was hyped up to be, but now it's a matter of seeing it for a full season.

The schedule could provide some obstacles for Tennessee being a playoff team this year. They will travel to Oklahoma for their first conference game of the season, Alabama comes to Knoxville and they will travel to Athens to face Georgia late in the season as well. There is belief that Tennessee could be a playoff team this season, but they will certainly have to earn that this season.

Preseason AP Poll:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Oregon
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

