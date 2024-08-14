Cooper Mays Gets ESPN Preseason All-American Status
Tennessee Volunteers center Cooper Mays is one of the top returning offensive linemen in the entire country entering this college football season.
Tennessee center Cooper Mays is as essential as any in the Vols' offensive attack. The four-year starter decided to exercise his Covid year of eligibility and return for a fifth starting bid as a member of the Volunteers. He's started 32 contests for Tennessee and has been incredibly reliable in both phases.
The Associated Press voted Mays as an All-SEC second-teamer for his efforts during the 2023 season. As one of the most experienced returners in college football, he receives plenty of preseason accolades. Mays was named to the Rimington and Outland Trophy watchlists; media members also voted him as a preseason All-SEC first-teamer during SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.
ESPN added another honor to his belt a few weeks before Tennessee's season opener. Mays was named a second-team All-American by the worldwide leader in sports, joining Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. on the list. Pearce was voted a first-team All-American and is widely viewed as the top returning defensive lineman in the conference.
