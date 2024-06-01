Darnell Wright a Future Pro Bowler According to Former NFL Scouting Director
Former Tennessee Volunteer Darnell Wright was projected to be a future Pro Bowl player by a former NFL scouting director.
The Tennessee Volunteers just recently had three players selected in the 2024 NFL draft but the former Volunteer many are focusing on right now is a player that was selected in the previous class. Darnell Wright was selected in the first round with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 draft by the Chicago Bears, and as he heads into his second year in the league, expectations are running high.
Wright started in all 17 games games last season for the Bears and played every single offensive snap in 15 of those 17 games. He became an immediate contributor for the Bears upfront and a former NFL scouting director is already hopping on board the Wright hype train.
Greg Gabriel is a former scouting director for the Chicago Bears and he had this to say about the former Tennessee football player on Windy City Gridiron:
"The right tackle is manned by last year’s first-round pick, Darnell Wright. Wright is a huge, strong and athletic player who played very well as a rookie. With a year under his belt, he should be even better in 2024. Last year, he was a very good run blocker and a good pass protector. The year of experience should make him even better in pass protection this season. I feel he is a future Pro Bowl type player."
During his time with the Volunteers, Wright was awarded First-Team All SEC honors in 2022, was a Rotary Lombardi Award semifinalist in 2022, was named SEC offensive lineman of the week twice in that year and named to the First-Team All SEC freshman team in 2019. He also played in 47 games during his college career and started in 42 of them.
