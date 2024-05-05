Dee Williams Signs With Seattle Seahawks
Former Tennessee Volunteers standout Dee Williams signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Former Tennessee Volunteers standout Dee Williams had an electric career during his time in Knoxville, Tennessee. He amassed 814 return yards and two touchdowns in the past two seasons, helping Tennessee in several games with crucial returns.
He was recruited to the University of Tennessee as a defensive back but signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks as a wide receiver. He went through rookie minicamp with the team, which is a good sign for him potentially returning for voluntary offseason activities if the team opts to bring him back.
While Tennessee couldn't find a consistent role for him on offense or defense, Williams was too athletically gifted to keep off the field. His change of direction skills were a major asset for Tennessee on special teams, and special teamers consistently find roles with NFL franchises, and Williams was one of the best in the country. Volunteer Country will continue to update Williams's NFL status as we learn more.
