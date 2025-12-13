Colts vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (JSN to Score)
The Indianapolis Colts are really struggling right now. They’ve lost three straight and four of five, and everyone knows about Philip Rivers joining their practice squad.
On the flip side, the Seahawks have won three in a row and seven of their last eight games, including two blowout victories in the last two weeks.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Colts vs. Seahawks on Sunday, December 14.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Colts vs. Seahawks
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (-125)
- Alex Pierce OVER 17.5 Longest Reception (-120)
- Jason Myers OVER 8.5 Kicking Points (-112)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (-125)
Let’s just get our touchdown pick out of the way right off the top with the best wide receiver in the league.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league with 1,428 receiving yards, which is nearly 300 more than Puka Nacua behind him. He’s also tied for second with nine receiving touchdowns, including two last week in Atlanta.
Jakobi Meyers and Tim Patrick each scored a touchdown last week for the Jaguars against the Colts, and I’m a bit surprised that this price isn’t higher for JSN to score this week.
Alex Pierce OVER 17.5 Longest Reception (-120)
On the other side, I’m going with Alex Pierce to continue to haul in some deep passes.
The wide receiver has a catch of at least 18 yards in each and every game this season, going over 21.5 yards in all but one game.
Sure, the Colts may not have a top-tier (or even mid-tier) quarterback on Sunday, but these are still NFL players and Indianapolis will be airing the ball out as big underdogs in Seattle.
Jason Myers OVER 8.5 Kicking Points (-112)
Say what you will about kicking props, but they can be some of the most-profitable (and sweat-free) bets out there.
Seahawks kicker Jason Myers leads the league with 31 field goals made and 36 attempted. He’s had at least three field goals in each of his last five games, and usually gets a few opportunities to tack on the extra point as well.
Myers has flown past this 8.5 number with at least 12 kicking points in each of his last five games. I don’t see that changing against this Colts team, unless Seattle is able to extend drives into the end zone and not settle for any field goals.
