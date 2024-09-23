Defensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
The Tennessee Volunteers defeated Oklahoma on Saturday night following a great defensive effort. Tennessee defeated Oklahoma by a score of 25-15 in Norman, Oklahoma. This was the first SEC contest of the season for the Vols and they got off to an early start.
Here is the official grade report for the defense as they made huge plays throughout the day.
Defensive Line: A+
Tennessee dominated up front and was the best position group on the field at all times. They forced a huge fumble in the red-zone thanks to Joshua Josephs who punched the ball loose. The Vols held the Sooners to a little more than 1 yard per carry as on 34 carries the Vols gave up 36 yards rushing. Backup QB Michael Hawkins Jr. was the leading rusher with 12 carries that resulted in 22 yards. Hawkins would play the majority of the 2nd half of the game. With three sacks and eight of the 11 tackles for losses being credited to this group, there is no reason for them not to have an A+.
Linebackers: A
The linebackers did a great job as well as they contained Hawkins for the majority of the second half and completely shut Jackson Arnold down. Arion Carter was the leading tackler with six tackles and three solo tackles. He also had a pass deflection and tackle for loss in this game. As for Keenan Pili, he had a tackle for loss as well. He also had five tackles and four solos. This group did a great job not allowing anything that did get to the second level to proceed to get to the third level.
Defensive Backs: A
The Vols' defensive backs did a great job limiting the pass as the Sooner had less than 200 passing yards. They threw the ball 34 times and only completed 18 passes, just 52% on the night. The best defensive back on the team, Jermod McCoy had a big game with an interception, pass breakup, and allowing zero catches on four targets. McCoy and Rickey Gibson III have become great on the outside as Boo Carter and Christian Harrison often find themselves in the star position. Harrison stepped up big when Carter went down with an injury. This group played a huge factor in the win over Oklahoma.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.