DeSean Bishop Has Given Tennessee the Third Running Back it Needed
Entering the season it was obvious who Tennessee's top two running backs were.
Dylan Sampson is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country and he is the unquestioned lead back in Knoxville. Cameron Seldon is in his second season in the offense and was the clear number-two after a solid performance against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. But the question remained, who was going to step up behind them?
So far through two games, the answer to that question is DeSean Bishop.
Bishop is a local legend from Karns High School. He finished his high school career with 8,347 rushing yards and 102 rushing touchdowns. That is the second-highest rushing yards mark in state history and the third-highest touchdown mark. After his decorated high school career, he committed to play for his hometown school, Tennessee.
He is a redshirt freshman after not playing in a single game in 2023 due to suffering a season-ending ankle injury. It is unlikely that Bishop would've received meaningful playing time last season anyway, but the injury was still an unfortunate setback. But during the offseason, he established himself as a clear contender to receive carries in Tennessee's backfield. The buzz about him coming out of fall camp was palpable.
He started the 2024 season with just five carries against UT Chattanooga, but he averaged 12 yards on those carries and ended with 60 yards and his first collegiate touchdown. Then against NC State, Seldon was out with an injury and Bishop was needed for significant reps. Sampson was still the workhorse, but Bishop received 10 carries and 42 yards rushing in the 51-10 victory over the Wolfpack.
So far on the season, Bishop has 15 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging an impressive 6.8 yards per carry and is proving to be a reliable piece of Tennessee's backfield success.
