Tennessee Football Defeats Auburn Despite Early Scare and Massive Quarterback Change

The Tennessee Volunteers were hunting for a win against the Auburn Tigers, who were their second SEC opponent of the season. Both teams began this contest with a 3-1 record.

Tennessee Defeats Auburn

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first half started with the Vols on the offensive side of the football. Tennessee couldn't get much going, but would later find their groove, as they would be the first to score. The Vols scored three points following a 38-yard kick by Cooper Ranvier. Following this, the Vols would then be battle-tested, as they had the chance to make some moves, but would fumble the ball three times, throw an interception, and it would even lead to a score by the Auburn Tigers, which was largely due to Byrum Brown's legs and great field position.

As for the defense, they only gave up seven points in the first half and were able to sack Brown once, while also causing a fumble. This was a great performance defensively.

Josh Heupel did make a big decision near the end of the first half; with little over three minutes remaining in the half, Heupel opted to bench true freshman Faizon Brandon for second-year gunslinger George MacIntyre. MacIntyre would have one drive to work with and led the Vols to a reasonable position before the clock ran out.

This led many to believe that he would be the quarterback to begin the second half. That was the case, as the Vols got a quick defensive stop, which later led to MacIntyre delivering a 42-yard strike to Mike Matthews, along with a 25-yard touchdown run for DeSean Bishop. This was a huge turnaround, as it gave the Vols an early second-half lead of 10-7.

The next drive was highlighted by two plays on defense. Edwin Spillman got home to Brown and sacked him, which was followed by an immediate interception by Dejuan Lane. The first play after this was a 44-yard rush by Bishop. This was a game changer. This put the Vols up 10 points in the moment. The Vols needed a big stop on defense, as they would face a then-dedicated Byrum Brown.

Thankfully for the Vols, Lane would come flying around an EDGE for a huge sack, which forced the Tigers to punt. The Vols had all of the advantage that they needed, as they entered the fourth quarter up 10 with the ball.

The Tigers would go down the field on their first drive of the fourth quarter, and they scored quickly. This was a four-play drive for 94 yards. A huge drive and confidence boost for Golesh in the moment. Unfortunately for them, Bishop would score yet again, giving the Vols some cushion late in the game.

The final score of this contest was 24-14, in favor of the Tennessee Volunteers.

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