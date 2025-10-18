DeSean Bishop's Final Injury Status for Tennessee vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers have a major game coming up on Saturday, as the Vols are set to take on arguably their biggest rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide. This game is on the Third Saturday in October, which will be played inside the Alabama Crimson Tide's home stadium (Bryant-Denny).
The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple names when it comes to the injury report, as they have been eyeing the report all week. They have held hopes of their top guys playing, and they will be without some of their best players.
There were multiple different players that got a final status on Friday night ahead of Saturday's game, including the one player who has been headlined the most. That player is Tennessee's running back DeSean Bishop. Bishop left last week's game with a lower-body injury, which he never returned from. he would later be listed as probable, but would eventually get a new listing.
Vols On SI can now confirm to you that he is no longer on the Injury Report, and the Vols RB will be ready to go in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Last week's game was his best career game. Following game the Vols RB coach shared some statements on him.
De'Rail Sims on DeSean Bishop's Career-High Performance
“I think he just got in his groove early in that game on Saturday. You saw him get hot early on in that first drive, in that same situation in that second drive. I think he got really, really comfortable early on, and then he did a really good job just being patient and allowing the game to come to him, and you just saw him progress as the game went along, and he felt really, really good," said Willie Martinez when speaking to the Tennessee media outlets on Tuesday.
He then would detail the long run factor on Tuesday.
De'Rail Sims On DeSean Bishop Creating Big Runs and Plays
“The biggest deal is he’s delivering the blocks to the OL, and then his vision is taking over. He’s doing a really good job. He’s having a break a tackle, which all running backs do, but he’s allowing his vision to be able to take over once he set those blocks up. And then he’s doing a really good job, like the one before half to where he pops that one, like you see the patience and then you see the acceleration. That’s the thing that I think with him, he’s done a really good job of growing at.”