2027 TE Max Patterson Recaps Tennessee Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the better programs when it comes to the recruiting scene in the sport of Football. The Vols are a top 10 recruiting program at this time, and they are only getting better. They have landed multiple different players, but they continue to do their job very well, as their focus has been shifted to the 2027 recruiting class.
The Tennessee Vols have been able to do well when it comes to recruiting for many different reasons. One of the main reasons they can recruit well is because they have been able to get some of the better players in on visits. Even the players that the Vols won't land or take they will have come visit them and they are still a crucial part of the visits and the recruiting scene.
The Vols hosted many talented players on a visit, including one of the state of Georgia's best prospects at the tight end position. That player is Max Patterson from North Gwinnett High School. The North Gwinnett High School star caught up with Vols On SI following his visit to detail all of his recruiting updates and more.
Max Patterson Talks Tennessee Vols Visit
"My visit was really good I enjoyed it," said the talented prospect when speaking to Vols On SI about his time on campus visiting the Tennessee Volunteers during their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The talented prospect would then jump into a conversation about what a visit like this specifically does for the prospect.
"A visit like this lets me see the atmosphere that I could have a chance to play in."
He had the chance to speak with multiple coaches, including the head man in charge of the tight end core, as he had the chance to meet with Coach Abeln. He detailed what Coach Abeln and more Tennessee coaches had to say to them.
"I talked to Coach Abeln and Coach Cochran and their message to me was to keep on working."
The North Gwinnett tight end then detailed what his biggest takeaway of the visit was.
"My biggest takeaway was how crazy the fans get and that makes it a great place to play."
Is there a specific plan that the prospect has at this time for committing to a school, or is that out of the picture at this time?
"I don’t have a plan for committing yet so I’m still open to everything."