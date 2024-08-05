Volunteer Country

Detroit Lions Depth Chart Release A Bit Concerning For Hendon Hooker

Jonathan Williams

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) practices during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and practice facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) practices during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and practice facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Volunteers experienced unprecedented offensive football with the combination of head coach Josh Heupel and starting quarterback Hendon Hooker in 2022. They led the nation in points per game, they led the nation in explosive plays, and they were on the brink of an extremely special season before it was cut short by a knee injury against South Carolina to end Hooker's season, and ultimately the Vols.

Hooker suffered a torn ACL that November night back in 2022, but that didn't stop him from being a third round draft selection by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hooker spent the majority of the 2023 season rehabbing and getting back to full strength. Now, he's in the midst of training camp and battling for the backup job behind starting QB Jared Goff.

Hooker was presumed to be the favorite to win the backup job in Detroit. However, the first Depth Chart released by the Lions this season seems to be a bit concerning for Hooker's immediate and distant future.

Detroit Lions QB Depth Chart:

  1. Jared Goff
  2. Nate Sudfield
  3. Hendon Hooker

The Lions first preseason game starts Thursday night at 7:00 PM against the New York Giants inside MetLife Stadium.

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football