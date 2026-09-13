Tennessee Football Makes Significant Jump In New AP Poll Rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers were one of the many teams that had a successful game on Saturday, as they were able to go on the road and pick up a key win against a tough Georgia Tech team with a lot to like on both sides of the ball.

The Vols dominated the team with their rushing attack and is one of the teams with the most weapons in the backfield. With both DeSean Bishop and Daune Morris getting into the end zone, it is safe to say that this rushing attack may be among the best in the entire SEC.

Jeremiah Telander and Dejuan Lane finished with interceptions on the defensive side of the ball, which was great for a momentum shift, while Faizon Brandon also passed every test there was to pass on Saturday. This includes two passing touchdowns.

Where Tennessee Football Ranks

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, this would mean that the Vols would move up in the AP Poll after multiple teams in front of them either played badly or lost. It remained unknown where they would be ranked, but they have officially moved up to No. 15. They were previously ranked as the No. 18 team in the nation, so this is a reasonable jump in the rankings.

Josh Heupel and his staff was firing on all cylinders last night. They will now turn their focus to Kennesaw State, but first, the Vols coach detailed the victory.

“You look around the country and understand that every week it’s its own entity, it’s its own week. Proud of our team to come here, get a win, play the way that we needed to, ultimately, to end up on the right side of the scoreboard. Obviously, there’s a bunch of things to clean up. Special teams early. Offensively, some of the penalties that changed the way the game was played. Defensively, a lot of really solid things. And then second half, not up to the standard. Certainly in the fourth quarter, penalties, just not very good. And that’s multiple phases of the game. So, disappointed in that. But I’ve also learned and understand that you better appreciate every (win) too.,” Heupel said.

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