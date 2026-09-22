Everything Alec Abeln Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their fourth game of the season and their first game of SEC play, as they are now set to take on the Texas Longhorns. This is a game that everyone is excited for. In fact, the Vols are even set to host College GameDay for this contest on Saturday.

In the buildup, many different coaches had the chance to take the stand. This includes Tennessee's tight end coach, Alec Abeln. Here is what he had to say ahead of the contest.

Alec Abeln on His Tight End Group Helping vs. Texas

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think there’s no question in this league, every week you’re gonna see fronts that have really good players, play with technique, play with physicality. I think our unit is no different, though. It’ll be about the details, it’ll be about their first steps, it’ll be about their hand placement. That’s really where the difference comes as you play good people. And excited about the steps we’ve taken, excited to see them take another step on Saturday,” Abeln said.

Alec Ablen on Ethan Davis's Announcement to Return

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) smiles after scoring a touchdown during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“There’s a lot of things wrong in college football these days. I think Ethan is a great example of what’s still good about it and he loves this place. He loves his teammates. He’s worked his butt off. He’s been extremely loyal, put his head down and grinded. Absolutely sucks that he doesn’t get the opportunity to go show his growth this year, but I could not be more excited to see him back. He’ll be better than ever when he gets back,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Where His Group Has Improved the Most

Tennessee’s Trent Thomas during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think with anything, as much as you’ve drilled, as much as you’ve practiced, there it’s different when you’re out there and understanding the more, like, real snaps you get under your belt, the more you feel the real speed of a game, the more you understand what it takes mentally and emotionally to be present one play at a time. I think that’s the biggest thing is just getting some under your belt as far as it’s not your first game out there, it’s not your fiftieth snap out there, it’s your hundredth snap out there. And I think just having a little bit of confidence and understanding what it feels like, I think, is probably the biggest part,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Handling Injuries

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) catches a pass as Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey (2) chases after him during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’d say you probably handle them as they come. You don’t wanna put that negativity in the air going into it. But I mean, obviously, in the back of your mind, you know what you can get to with certain guys, what skill sets guys have and as soon as it happens, shoot, it’s the next man up and you go put a plan together for those guys,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Luca Wolf

Tennessee tight end Luca Wolf (87) celebrates with teammates after getting the two-point conversion during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I thought the two games that he’s played, he’s done a good job. Been physical, been assignment sound. Said earlier the details and everything, what my first steps look like, what my hand placement looks like. He’s far from perfect, but I do think he gives himself a chance to continue to grow each week. One, just knowing what to do and having the right mindset going into the play. Now it’s about cleaning it up and as he plays more and gets more work, that will continue to improve,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on 12 Personnel Without Ethan Davis

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I mean, obviously, he’s a special player, so I’m not gonna sit here and say it doesn’t change us a little bit. But do have a lot of confidence in the guys in the room. I mean, every time Trent Thomas has touched the ball, he’s made somebody miss or broken a tackle. I think we all know what DaSaahn can do, and same with Luca. I think he’s talented in space. I don’t think there’s a huge drop-off as far as what we’re able to do with it. Obviously, you wish you had E, but it’s next man up,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on DaSaahn Brame Stepping Into a Bigger Role

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) moves the ball during an NCAA college football game against Florida on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think that’s been the biggest jump from year one to year two for him, and I think part of it is really being keen on what you’re doing and knowing what your assignment is. But just approaching every rep as one at a time, and I think he’s taken a bunch of steps there,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Luca Wolf's Two-Point Conversation

Tennessee Volunteers TE - Luca Wolf | https://utsports.com/galleries/football/2026-fall-football-camp-practice-6/knoxville-tn-august-12-2026-ti/11434/324501

“I hope you guys get an opportunity to see it as this thing goes, but we’ve got a lot of confidence in him, know what he can do with the ball in his hand, and look forward to getting it to him as many times as we can,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Improving in Pass Protection

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I’m glad you brought it up. That’s the biggest area for me that we gotta get fixed and get it fixed quick. And it’s not big things, it’s not inability to, it’s little details, it’s little angles, it’s little hand placements. To me, that’s really where you talk about trust and being able to play. There’s nothing that you need trust more than in protection, and I think certainly I will be picky on just exactly how that’s supposed to look, and there’s never really good enough in protection for me. But understanding that’s a huge area for us to fix that,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on if He is Shocked How Trent Thomas Has Been in the Receiving Game

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Trent Thomas (82) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yes and no. I mean, I think watching him, you can tell, like, the way he carries the football, he’s not a passive runner when he’s got it. I think it’s a testament to the work that he’s put in since he got here. I think it’s a testament to our strength and conditioning. I mean, he moves at a different level than what he was moving last year. And I think as he continues to get it more, it’s just more confidence with it in his hands," Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on DaSaahn Brame Not Catching a Pass Yet

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You know, it’s not lack of trying. I think there are a couple of looks on Saturday, where if the Will backer plays a little different, it’s a big one. Goal line set probably as much on me as on him, where we got a chance to be a big one. There’s opportunities out there, and we’re certainly building towards it. Sometimes it’s just the way that the progression goes, sometimes it’s the way the coverage dictates. We absolutely want to get the ball in his hands, and I think that’ll show. I think production, if you chase production, if you worry about that stuff, it tends to be harder to get. When you just focus on doing your job, I think the production finds you,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Drame Martinez and Cole Harrison

From left, Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18), tight end Cole Harrison (86), place kicker Max Gilbert (90), and punter Jackson Ross (98) walk off their field after the loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Cole really has done a great job being ready at multiple spots. Obviously, got to play him a little bit on Saturday, as well. It’s no different than any group. I mean, in this league, shit can happen real quick. Excuse me. You gotta be ready, you gotta be prepared, and I think he’s done a good job mentally staying in it, understanding that when his moment comes, he’s gotta be prepared to go do it," Abeln said.

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