Everything Chris Brazzell Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams when it comes to wide receiver production. At the top of that list is current Tennessee wide receiver and star outside guy, Chris Brazzell.
Brazzell took the stand to speak with the media ahead of his game against the Florida Gators. Here is what he had to say.
Brazzell on Colton Hood and Getting Better in Practice
"It means a lot. He is probably one of the best DBs in the conference, so getting good work in against him every day betters me."
Brazzell on If He Thought He Scored Against New Mexico State
"I did. I thought I scored but, looking back at the replay I thought my knee was down, so, I don't think I scored any more."
Brazzell on Braylon Staley Having a Huge Season
"It's not really impressive to me, because I knew he could do that. I think we all knew he could do that. It's kind of impressive to y'all, but I knew he do that. Because of what he does at practice. You practice how you play, so, him doing that week in and week out doesn't surprise when he does it in the game."
Brazzell on Being Named a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist
"It means a lot kind of like a testament to this season, I guess. There's a lot of good receivers who could have been on that list, and I am blessed to be one of those."
Brazzell on Possibly Winning Biletnikoff
"I never was really worried about Biltenikoff to be honest, so I wasn't really thinking it, but I kind of thought and believed in myself as one of the best receivers. But, not really thought about winning Biletnikoff."
Brazzell on What He Has Been Seeing Differently From Defenses
"I don't know to be honest. Just play football and hopefully we call the right play and we get the right look."
Brazzell on Trusting Joey Aguilar
"Good relationship. I trust him and I believe he trusts me. When he trusts me he can throw me the ball with trust. And I trust the ball is going to be there."
Brazzell on The WRs Production This Season
"Yeah, I will say with a new QB and the two young guys that came even with me first comes production. it is kind of crazy."
Brazzell on Who Comes Up With The Celebrations
"We all kind of do. Based on the week."
Brazzell on If They Practice Celebrations and If It's In The Mirror
"Yes ma'am, and nah, on the field. Sometimes in the mirros."
Brazzell on The WR He Liked to Watch Growing Up
"Odell Beckham. Yes sir. Why not, flashy dances, catching the ball, yeah."
Brazzell on His Florida Mindset
"Let's get a win."
Brazzell on His Underrated Trait
"I feel like my run after the catch. I don't really get a lot of chance to catch the ball and run after the catch, so, I would say my run after the catch."