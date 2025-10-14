Everything Daevin Hobbs Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Alabama
There were many headlines for the Tennessee vs Arkansas game on Saturday. One of the major headlines was when the Vols returned one of their major defensive linemen, who was out with an injury, and just made his season debut for the very first time.
That player being Daevin Hobbs, who is a former highly recruited prospect that makes Tennessee miles better.
Hobbs was one of the many players who spoke to the media this week ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Alabama. Here is what he had to say when speaking to the media on Tuesday.
Daevin Hobbs on Returning From Injury
"Real good to get back out there playing with all my guys in-front of the fans, you know, all my friends back home have all been asking me so finally getting out there and playing again felt good. Sitting on the sideline, it kills, man, it kills."
Daevin Hobbs on The Strip Sack
"Yeah, I mean, since the season started I always liked looking to be a bigger impact this year, so this really was what I was expecting to make plays, but yeah doing that felt real good to be back out there."
Daevin Hobbs on Getting Banged Up Late
"Yeah, I feel good. It was nothing."
Daevin Hobbs on Knocking the Rust Off
"A little rust. i know you know, first game back. I felt good though. But definitely got to knock the rust off, but I'm getting back there, I feel good."
Daevin Hobbs on How Hard it Was to be Away From the Field
"Yeah, man. It was hard seeing all of your teammates gets ready every week for the game on Saturday. I still got to be part of the team you know, but it's hard. So, just being back really just makes you think about all of the times you were sitting in the training room while everybody was at practice. So thinking about all of that it just feels good to be back."
Daevin Hobbs on Returning When Everyone's Succeeding
"Oh yeah for sure. Everybody is balling. You can't come out there and not ball like everybody else. So I mean, it's all of the energy in the room. Everybody eats so everybody is feeling good, you know, so everybody is on the same momentum."
